CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A heat advisory for parts of West Virginia on Friday has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS).

The alert was issued in the early morning hours Thursday and warns that heat index values of up to 105 are expected for parts of northern and southern West Virginia, as well as parts of surrounding states.

The NWS said the alert will be in effect between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, July 28. West Virginia counties in the affected area include:

Jackson County

Wood County

Pleasants County

Tyler County

Kanawha County

Roane County

Wirt County

Calhoun County

Ritchie County

Doddridge County

Mingo County

Logan County Boone County

Clay County

Braxton County

Gilmer County

Lewis County

Harrison County

Taylor County

McDowell County

Wyoming County

Upshur County

Barbour County

High temperatures and humidity could cause heat illnesses to occur, the NWS warned. It’s advising people to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and in an air-conditioned room and check on their relatives and neighbors.

The NWS is also reminding people that children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

It also advised people to reschedule outside work, if possible, but to take extra precautions if they must work outside, like wearing lightweight or loose-fitting clothes and taking frequent rest breaks in the shade or air-conditioned environment.