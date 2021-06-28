Heat and humidity lead to storm chances

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Monday, June 28th was the hottest day of 2021 in Clarksburg and Morgantown, so far this year.

Clarksburg reached 91 degrees for the first time where as Morgantown reached 92 degrees. Much of the rest of north-central West Virginia were in the upper 80s or low 90s.

The heat and humidity will unfortunately continue Tuesday and Wednesday. Dew points are expected to be in the upper 60s to around 70.





This will bring added humidity to the hot air across north-central West Virginia with high temperatures near 90, once again.

With this heat dome expected to last into the next couple of days, this will make it feel like the mid-to-upper 90s across the region to wrap up the month of June on Wednesday.

During this stretch of heat, remember a few things:

Stay out of the sun if possible

Stay cool in the air conditioning, pool, or body of water

Check on your neighbors, elderly, and kids

Stay hydrated

Check the back seats of your hot car for kids and pets

The warmth and moisture will lead to pop-up showers and thunderstorms thanks to instability Tuesday and Wednesday, brought on by the muggy and hot conditions.

Much cooler air is expected to arrive Thursday as a cold front is expected to move through and bring relief.

Thursday and Friday look to be the wettest days as we enter the month of July with cooler than average temperatures. Drier conditions seem to be in our future for Independence Day weekend with only a few shower or storm chances.

Make sure to stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, Amazon Alexa, and on wboy.com.