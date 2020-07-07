Heat wave breaks this week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The hot weather will be with us as we go into the rest of the week.

The afternoons have been quite toasty as north-central West Virginia has seen five straight days of 90 degrees or greater.

Data Courtesy: NWS Charleston

The heat wave that we are currently enduring is not even the longest recorded in Clarksburg. The hottest streak was three weeks long in July and August of 1930. The region will definitely crack the top ten, but the good news is that the wave of heat will not likely continue past this week.

Clarksburg saw a high of 95 degrees on Day 5 of the heatwave.

Nearly all of north-central West Virginia saw highs in the lower-to-middle 90s with more heat on the way.

Temperatures will likely remain in the 90s for the remainder of the week.

The good news is that the heat wave will likely end by the weekend with highs in the upper 80s Sunday and Monday. This is due to increased moisture with scattered showers and thunderstorms along a cold front; that area of low pressure will bring cooler and drier air for the beginning of the next week.

With above-average heat lasting through the week, please make sure to keep cool with air conditioning, reducing time outside, and staying hydrated with drinking plenty of water.