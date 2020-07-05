Heat wave continues into a new week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Things have been quite toasty across north-central West Virginia with above-average temperatures to start the month of July.

In fact, the last three days have been unusually warm in north-central West Virginia. So warm, in fact, that Clarksburg is officially in a heat wave.

According to the National Weather Service, a heat wave consists of three days or more with a high temperature of 90 degrees or higher. Thursday saw a high of 90 degrees, Friday saw a high of 92 degrees, and Saturday saw a high of 93 degrees.

This hot weather was courtesy of an unusual weather pattern known as the “Omega Block.”

It is a strong area of high pressure that brings warmth and dry air from the southwestern United States and Mexico. Now that the system is weakening, that’s allowing more humidity and moisture to come in from the Gulf of Mexico. This will keep the warmth steady into the next seven days.

Highs are expected to be in the lower-to-middle 90s into the following weekend with hotter and stickier conditions in play. This will continue the forecasted heat wave for the possibility of an unusually-long ten days.

This humidity and prolonged heat will give us the chance for a few pop-up showers and storms.

Chances for rain increase as we head toward the end of the week in the afternoons and evenings of Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

This humidity and rain chances will not likely cool us down much.

Above-average temperatures are expected for the entire Mountain State through July 19th according to the latest long-term outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. This means that more 90s are possible for this month.

July 2019 was the warmest July on record for the city of Clarksburg, W.Va. The way things are going, we may be able to top it.

Make sure to stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest updates!