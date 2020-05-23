Heating up for Memorial Day Weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a gray and soggy week, things will be heating up across north-central West Virginia for Memorial Day Weekend.

This is because of two things – heat and moisture.

A large area of low pressure is inching toward the Mountain State from the Mid-South. As the warm front pushes northward, this will bring hot and sticky air into the Ohio Valley giving us summer-like conditions just in time for the holiday weekend.

Highs will be in the 80s Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine making it feel nice and toasty.

This heat and humidity will likely produce a stray shower Saturday and a few possible storms Sunday afternoon and evening in north-central West Virginia.

Things are expected to get hotter from here.

High temperatures on Memorial Day Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are expected to peak at 90 degrees with warmer temperatures as you go south and west toward Huntington and Charleston. These temperatures are expected to be significantly above the average high of 74 degrees.

During this extreme heat, it is important to take a few precautions:

Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated

Reduce time outdoors and take plenty of breaks

Wear light, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing

Keep pets off pavement and cement surfaces to prevent burned paws

Stay indoors and in air-conditioned rooms

Check on elderly and children

Another thing to look out for besides the warm temperatures is the UV index.

This weekend, the UV index is supposed to be at an 8.

With a UV index of 8, you can get sunburned without proper sun protection in 20 minutes or less. To keep yourself protected from the sun’s rays, make sure to wear and consistently reapply SPF 30+ sunscreen. Also wearing a shirt, sunglasses, and a hat while outside is a good idea and doctors recommend to not stay out in the sun for too long.

Make sure to stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest updates!