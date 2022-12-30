CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After West Virginia’s Christmas deep freeze, and all of the road salt that was spread to keep roads driveable, your car might be looking a little white. But beyond cosmetics, there are some good reasons why you might want to wash the salt off of your car now that the weather has warmed up.

The auto experts at DMV.org say that road salt can cause damage to your car’s undercarriage, which is normally left unprotected, although some cars have been treated or added on to to add additional layers of protection. According to DMV.org, the parts most at risk are:

Exhaust system

Muffler

Coil springs

Subframe

Hydraulic brake system

While some of the measures that DMV.org suggests to protect against salt-caused corrosion need to be taken before winter hits, like pre-treating your undercarriage, maxing your car or getting a pre-winter inspection, it does also suggest washing your car after the roads are salted.

To get to your car’s undercarriage clean, you’ll likely have to go to an automated car wash. Here are some of the areas in north central West Virginia to do that: