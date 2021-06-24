Hot and humid into the last weekend of June

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After several pleasant days throughout north-central West Virginia, warmth and humidity will move back into the region.

High pressure to our east will be pumping in heat from Bermuda.

In addition, moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean will be following the influence of that high pressure allowing conditions to get hot and very humid throughout not just West Virginia, but much of the eastern half of the United States.

This allows temperatures to increase from near-average highs in the middle-80s to near 90 degrees over the next several days.

These near-average to above-average afternoon high temperatures will last into the month of July.

The heat, in addition to the humidity, will allow instability to occur in the atmosphere and produce shower and storm chances. However, there will be plenty of dry spots as we head into the pre-Fourth of July weekend.

The weather for swimming, boating, kayaking, or anything else water-based will be great relief from the hot and sticky conditions. But if you see any lightning or hear thunder from afternoon thunderstorms, make sure to head inside!

