Hot and humid weekend in the Mountain State

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – We are deep into the dog days of summer in north-central West Virginia with Friday beginning the second heat wave for the month of July.

High temperatures Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday were in the lower 90s giving us three consecutive days of this extreme heat. A minimum streak of three days with 90-degree or warmer temperatures is the definition of a heat wave.

The warm weather continues as we start the weekend. Muggy conditions to start off Saturday will give us patches of dense fog, especially in river valleys. After the fog burns off, lots of sunshine and heat will come out with highs in the lower 90s.

Temperatures will be cooler in the mountains above 2,500 feet in elevation. Sunshine will still be plentiful across the region thanks to a high UV index.

Without sun protection, Mountaineers can get sunburn in 20 minutes or less. Please make sure to put on and reapply SPF 15 or greater sunscreen, wear hats and sunglasses, and be in the shade while outside if possible.

Also, make sure to stay hydrated while doing one’s best to be cool in this heat by finding shade or staying in the air conditioning. This is especially important as temperatures could feel like it is around over 100 degrees this weekend.

The combination of heat and humidity delivers the heat index or “real feel” temperature with highs feeling over 100 degrees starting on Sunday.

In this hot weather, try to reduce strenuous activity and check the back seats in parked vehicles for kids, pets, and the elderly. Wearing lightweight and light-colored clothing also makes individuals feel cooler.

More 90s are on the way for Sunday with plenty of sunshine across the region.

Pop-up storms are possible in the afternoon across the lowlands, foothills, and mountains with heavy rain and lightning being the biggest threats.

Make sure to stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest forecast.