Hot Fourth of July week ahead

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Things have been quite warm since Summer kicked off over a week ago.

The hot and humid trend will continue across the Mountain State heading into Independence Day and beyond.

Temperatures will be near 90 Wednesday and won’t cool off anytime soon. Highs will be in the lower-to-middle 90s Thursday through the Fourth of July on Saturday. 90s will continue into the middle of next week.

Dew points will make it feel sticky so there isn’t going to be much relief in sight.

Plenty of moisture will move into north-central West Virginia with dew points in the 60s through the next six days.

It will feel pretty muggy as storms will eventually pop up because of the heat and humidity. That will mainly be after the Fourth of July festivities.

During the warm weather this week, make sure to take some precautions.

Reducing your time outside and trying to stay out of the sun is a good way to keep one’s self safe from heat exhaustion.

Some easy ways to cool down include staying in air conditioning or taking a dip in a pool, lake, or river.

Hydration is key when avoiding heat-based illnesses. Make sure to drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine as those can dehydrate individuals during sweltering days. Also, make sure to check the back seats if traveling with other individuals to make sure that no one is left behind, especially pets and children. In addition, make sure to keep walks with pets shorter – especially in the afternoon; afternoon heat and sunshine will crank up pavement temperatures in north-central West Virginia so walking on the grass will lessen the chances of their paws being burned.

This heat, though, will unfortunately be with us a while.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, much of the northern half of the United States are expecting above-average temperatures into the middle of July. That means that the 90s will be sticking around for a while.

Stay with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest updates!