How much rain did Zeta bring?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – What was Hurricane Zeta has now moved out of the Mountain State, but the rain is continuing to pile up.

Over the past 24 hours, most spots received up to an inch or two of rain, but locally higher amounts have been recorded across the region.

Parkersburg, Adrian (in Upshur County), Kingwood and Tunnelton (in Preston County), and Grafton all received over two inches of rain as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

Street flooding on Emily Drive in Clarksburg during Thursday’s rain. Picture: Brandon Bunnell

Morgantown, Elkins, and Fairmont all received over an inch of rain with Clarksburg seeing almost three inches of rain. Glenville in Gilmer County received the top spot with 3.05 inches of the wet stuff.

The storm, now known as Post-Tropical Cyclone Zeta, is in New England as of 5 PM Thursday. The lingering moisture from the cyclone will move into West Virginia overnight and bring lingering light showers Friday.

Up to an additional quarter-inch of rain is expected to come down into Friday.

Things will turn mostly cloudy and mainly dry late in the day with the possibility for cooler air to bring some wintry mix to the higher elevations above 3,000 feet late in the day Friday. The cool and dry air will turn the sky nice and sunny for Halloween. What a treat!

