CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia has seen an extremely warm winter, which most people don’t seem too upset about; however, the state might see some negative side effects later in the year.

Allergies

Warm 70 degree days in February are confusing to plants. During a 2020 interview, University of Indiana Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology Bill Sullivan said that trees and other plants rely on temperature cues to know when to release pollen. So a warm winter usually leads to an earlier and longer lasting allergy season.

AdventHealth Centra Care said that a rainy springs which spurs fast plant development can also draw out allergy season because it brings an expansion of mold growth.

Produce

As much as the already greening plants seem to like the warm February, many plants actually have a chilling requirement, according to the Illinois Extension, for them to have a successful next season. Different crops require so many hours of weather below 45 degrees to move out of dormancy and produce fruit like they are supposed to. Illinois Extension gives the following examples:

Apple 800 to 1750

Raspberry 800 to 1700

Pear and sour cherry 600 to 1500

Cherry (sweet) 500 to 1450

Blueberry (highbush) 800 to 1250

Peach 375 to 1200

Apricot 300 to 1000

Blackberry 350 to 600

Grape 50 to 400 (adequate growth) 400 to 1650 (better and faster growth)

Strawberry 50 to 300

While not all of these crops are common in West Virginia, the apple tree in your backyard might not be as successful this year as a season after a colder winter. Purdue’s MRCC website keeps running totals of chilling hours, and as of Feb. 17, most of West Virginia is in the 800-1000 hour range compared to a usual 1400.

Bugs

According to a pest control website, if you’ve seen bugs moving around already this year, it’s likely because of the warmer weather. When temperatures are warmer, bugs are less likely to go into their hibernation state or come out of it earlier. While it varies depending on the type of bug, a rise in overall insect activity can be expected after a warmer winter.

In a Washington Post article, Mike Raupp, a professor of entomology at the University of Maryland said, “Whenever we have a warm winter, they’re going to be out earlier. How do you stop them? You pray for cold weather.”

But, as the Washington Post also pointed out, some important bugs, like honeybees, who come out of hibernation too early could starve, according to Iowa Extension.

Fires and heat

Much like the fast swing from wildfires to flooding West Virginia saw last week, more extreme weather is likely after a warmer winter. According to a post by the Guardian, when precipitation falls as snow, it sticks around for longer, creating runoff moisture for the spring season. But in virtually snowless winters like West Virginia is seeing this year, premature snow melt and vegetation growth can lower soil moisture and amplify the likelihood of extreme and persistent heat waves throughout the summer.

Low soil moisture can then cause heat waves, increased risk of forest fires and even increased risk of severe storms and flooding.