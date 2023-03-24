CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With a spring storm in the forecast this weekend for north central West Virginia, it’s best to be prepared in the event of an emergency, be it flooding, power loss or worse.

In the event you lose power or become stranded due to severe weather, Mon Power recommends every household keep their devices charged beforehand and to keep these items nearby.

Flashlight, portable radio and extra batteries.

Extra blankets or a sleeping bag for each person.

First-aid kit.

An emergency supply of bottled water and convenience foods that do not require cooking.

Mon Power also included these tips for those that lose power during this and future storms:

Assume all downed or low-hanging power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet away and report downed lines ASAP to 9-1-1.

If you’re using a backup generator for emergency power, follow the manufacturer’s instructions and use it safely.

Use a flashlight or battery-powered lantern for light. Use care when burning candles; open flames are a dangerous fire hazard.

The company also recommended that anyone who loses power or encounters a downed power line should report it immediately in order to get crews out and working as soon as possible.