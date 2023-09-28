CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The autumnal season officially started this past weekend at 2:50 a.m. Saturday.

Trees in West Virginia, particularly around the higher elevations, already began changing colors with the change of seasons, and the great weather expected this weekend in north central West Virginia could create a great opportunity to take in some of the fall sights in some places.

But have you ever wondered what creates fall’s vibrant colors?

Chlorophyll gives trees their green color in the growing season.

Amount of sun plays a role in the amount of chlorophyll produced.

Green colors during spring & summer.

More colors spring up during fall.

Chlorophyll is what gives tree leaves their green color during the warmer months of the year. When the days start to get shorter, the production of chlorophyll is reduced and you start to see a change in color.

Colors of different trees during the all season.

Cells gather at the base of leaves stems and sugar is trapped there, creating the various colors of fall we see yearly. Outside of the reduction in chlorophyll, the species of tree, amount moisture as well as air temperatures & elevation are all factors that can affect the leaf change. Dry weather delays the changing of colors in trees; meanwhile, enough moisture typically means the change of leaves will be on schedule.

When it comes to north central West Virginia, the peak of color is usually between late September in the highest regions to late October for the lower regions. With drier conditions toward the mountains as of late, the area is seeing somewhat of a late start, according to the latest foliage report from Explorefall.com. With high pressure expected to remain in place for the next week, the rest of the area could also be a little behind schedule.

Average peak fall foliage times from explorefall.com

Latest fall foliage report from explorefall.com

Fall foliage forecast from explorefall.com

Temperatures also play a role in bringing out the most vibrant colors of the season. Typical fall days promote more vivid colors in leaves, but warm days and above-average nights could make for more muted colors.

Temperatures next week could feel like summer with highs potentially in the 80s, but a sharp cool down could then follow into next weekend.

Temperatures are projected to reach the 80s next week. Effects of temperatures on the vibrancy of colors.

But with no rain expected this weekend, the StormTracker 12 weather team predicts that it will be a great time to do some leaf peeping in the higher elevations.

Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, X, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, and on wboy.com. Also, remember to subscribe to our daily weather email newsletter and our breaking news to stay up to date on severe weather alerts!