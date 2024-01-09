CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — High winds are expected along and east of Interstate 79 in north central West Virginia, so power outages are likely on Tuesday.

Preston, Tucker, Randolph and Webster counties are under a High Wind Warning 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, with winds gusts up to 60 mph possible, followed by a Wind Advisory until 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Taylor, Barbour, Lewis and Upshur counties are under a Wind Advisory until 7 a.m. Wednesday, with possible wind gusts up to 45 mph.

The National Weather Service says that under these conditions, downed trees and power outages are expected.

How to Report an Outage

All of north central West Virginia is served by Mon Power through FirstEnergy. Power outages can be reported online, by phone or over text.

To report an outage online, you can go to firstenergycorp.com/outages. Your Mon Power account information is needed to report an outage at your home online.

To report an outage by phone, you can call 888-544-4877 or text OUT to 544487.

What about a Downed Power Line?

If you see a downed power line, immediately call 911 and stay at least 30 feet away from the downed line. Always assume that a downed or low-hanging power line is energized.

Keep in mind that you should only call 911 for possibly dangerous downed lines, not for power outages.

Counties east of Tucker and Pendleton are covered by Potomac Edison and can report outages the same way as Mon Power customers. West Virginians south of Jackson, Roane, Clay, Nicholas and Greenbrier counties, as well as Ohio and Marshall counties, are covered by Appalachian Power and can report outages online here.