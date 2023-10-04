CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — You may have heard a lot of buzz lately talking about a “ring of fire” solar eclipse that is expected to happen later this month. While West Virginians won’t be able to see the whole ring, they can still catch part of the eclipse if they look at the right time.

According to timeanddate.com, at around 1:12 p.m. on Oct. 14, skywatchers in Clarksburg will be able to look up and see the sun partially obscured by the moon. The moon will start to creep in front of the sun at around 11:52 a.m. and will completely move out of the way by 2:35 p.m.

Those who look at the eclipse are advised to wear protective lenses as looking at the eclipse can cause eye damage similar to looking at the sun.

So why is it called a “ring of fire?” In short, this particular type of eclipse—an annular eclipse—creates a glowing ring visual effect as the moon moves in front of the sun. According to the National Weather Service, an annular eclipse is described as when the moon is farther away from Earth and therefore appears smaller and doesn’t cover up the sun entirely like a regular total eclipse does.

Below is a GIF that shows the exact path of the eclipse, represented by the yellow line and the parts of the world that will be able to at least see the sun partially obscured on Oct. 14, represented by the circle outline.

Courtesy: Global Map Animation of Eclipse courtesy of Michael Zeiler (GreatAmericanEclipse.com) and Fred Espenak (EclipseWise.com)

Can’t catch this eclipse or want to see one that blocks more of the sun? Not to worry, the next solar eclipse will be a total eclipse and be able to be seen across all of West Virginia. It will take place on April 8, 2024.