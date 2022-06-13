CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — June’s full moon is called the “Strawberry Moon,” and this year’s is a supermoon—which is when the moon appears larger and brighter than normal because it’s closer to Earth in its elliptical orbit, according to NASA.

June’s full moon will reach peak illumination at around 7:51 a.m. Tuesday—but it won’t be visible in West Virginia until later Tuesday night when it’s above the horizon. Tuesday’s moonrise in the Clarksburg area should be at around 9:36 p.m., with moonset at 5:41 a.m. on Wednesday—giving night owls and early birds a chance to see the Strawberry supermoon.

The name “strawberry Moon” comes from Native American traditions and communities rooted in West Virginia and surrounding areas around the Ohio Valley and the northeastern United States. Tradition holds that the indigenous peoples saw June’s full moon as a sign and an event that strawberries and other summer fruits were ready to be gathered.

Tuesday night’s forecast includes clouds in the evening with clearing skies heading into Wednesday morning. Areas of fog, however, could impede the view of the moon to those on the ground. Due to the potential lack of cloud cover, the best time to view the supermoon is at moonset on Wednesday morning.

If for some reason you can’t see this supermoon, NASA says July’s full moon, the “Buck Moon” is also going to be a supermoon. That will be on July 13.

If you capture photos of the strawberry moon, send them to us by email at news@wboy.com or send them to the 12 News or StormTracker 12 Facebook pages.