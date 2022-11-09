CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The past few days have been dry but a tropical system soon to hit Florida will have an impact around our area.

Nicole currently off the east coast of Florida – (WBOY IMAGE)

Tropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic on Nov. 7. Currently, it is expected to gain Category 1 hurricane strength before making landfall on the Eastern Central Florida coast sometime Wednesday night. As it crosses Florida and then turns northward it is expected to decrease in strength.

Forecast cone for Nicole – (WBOY IMAGE)

When will it rain?

The late-night hours of Thursday or early hours of Friday are when we expect to see the initial impacts of the remnants of this storm. Veterans Day appears to be a washout with steady rain through the day and possibly a rumble of thunder. By the evening hours, the rain should begin to taper and then we’ll dry out.

Predictor 1 – WBOY IMAGE

Predictor 2 – WBOY IMAGE

Predictor 3 – WBOY IMAGE

Predictor 4 – WBOY IMAGE

Predictor 5 – WBOY IMAGE

How much will it rain?

In the wake of the storm will be colder air due to a cold front. This will also help squeeze out any additional moisture from Nicole before it passes. Currently, rainfall totals could be anywhere between one and three inches. There will be a greater chance of rainfall totals of 2 inches or more toward the more extreme western parts of West Virginia. There is a chance of some localized flash flooding, but due to the dry weather recently however it is not expected at this time. Winds will also gust upward of 30 miles per hour or greater in the highlands as this system passes over.

Projected Rainfall – (WBOY IMAGE) Projected Wind Gusts Friday – (WBOY IMAGE)

The weekend will have temperatures below normal with morning lows below freezing and highs not escaping the 40s at times. This colder air will be with us as we begin the new work week.

Temperature outlook for the middle of next week. (WBOY IMAGE)

