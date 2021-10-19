Hunter’s Moon visible Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – October’s full moon will appear in all its glory on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Although becoming full after it sets Wednesday morning, it will still be big, bright, and visible to the naked eye.

The full moon will rise Wednesday evening at 6:52 p.m., just after sunset at 6:34 p.m. in Clarksburg.

According to EarthSky, the name, “Hunter’s Moon,” is tied to the Autumn season.

After the harvest at the end of the Summer, the bright light of the moon allowed hunters to hunt deer and other animals into the evening and nighttime hours as they prepared for the winter months.

The Hunter’s Moon is not a blood moon nor a supermoon, so the moon does not appear bigger or brighter.

The next full moon after the Hunter’s Moon will be the “Micro Full Moon” on November 19th.

You can send in your photos of the Hunter’s Moon to weather@wboy.com or to the StormTracker 12 Facebook page.