Hurricane Delta’s potential effects on North Central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The tropics have been busy this year, but no storm has had a major impact on North Central West Virginia yet.

Hurricane Delta may change just that.

Delta is currently a Category 1 storm with 85 MPH winds and 105 MPH wind gusts as of the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving northwest at 17 MPH.

After hitting the Yucatan Peninsula, Hurricane Delta will strengthen into a strong Category 2 hurricane.

The storm will likely make landfall on the Louisiana coast Friday. When Delta makes landfall, it will be the 10th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season to make landfall on the United States, making it the most since 1916.

Delta will likely bring damaging wind gusts and flooding to an area already reeling from the effects of Hurricane Laura.

The threats that Hurricane Delta may bring to north-central West Virginia

Zoning in on us here in North Central West Virginia — Delta won’t be a disastrous flood, but it will bring some well-needed rain to Appalachia. Because of the below-average rainfall, we have seen as of late, flooding in low-lying areas and near creeks, streams, and rivers – is possible. Creeks could overflow their banks throughout the region with gusty winds potentially up to 40 MPH bringing damage to those in north-central West Virginia; this is especially true for those in areas above 2,500 feet in elevation.

The storm’s effects will likely not reach us here in the Mountain State until Saturday afternoon and evening.

Rain chances over the next seven days

Spotty and intermittent shower chances are in the cards Saturday as things will likely stay dry. The rain’s bulk will be on Sunday and Monday with showers and downpours, potentially causing flooding. The tropical rains will likely exit the Mountain State on Tuesday.

Model output of rainfall accumulation through Tuesday afternoon

Overall, rainfall accumulations won’t be that bad in North Central West Virginia. Areas across the region will likely anywhere from one-to-two inches of rain from Saturday through Tuesday, with locally higher amounts possible.

Those who do have any reports, pictures, or videos – email them to weather@wboy.com or send them to us on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website.