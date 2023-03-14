FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Snowy, slick road conditions have led to multiple vehicle accidents, requiring that Interstate 79 northbound was closed at the Marion/Monongalia County line for several hours Tuesday morning.

The Valley Volunteer Fire Department said on its Facebook page at around 6:40 a.m. that the closure was at at the 139-mile marker, which is the Pricketts Fort exit, and was due to extreme, slick road conditions.

Its updated its post after 9 a.m., saying the interstate had reopened.

As of 9:20 a.m., WV511 was still showing slow traffic on I-79 throughout the Fairmont area. Drivers can check WV511.org before heading out to keep tabs on live road conditions.

WV511.org as of 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday.