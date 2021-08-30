Ida’s Impacts in north-central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Tropical Depression Ida made landfall Sunday near Port Fourchon, La., and was centered north of Jackson, Miss. per Monday, August 30th’s 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

As it moves to the north-northeast at 9 m.p.h., the moisture from the system is already pushing into Appalachia and will come through West Virginia Tuesday and Wednesday.

This has preempted the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Watch for the entire state.

This watch has been issued through Wednesday afternoon across the Mountain State. Heavy rain from this system will cause rapid water rises.

The flooding is prone to low-lying areas, as well as creeks, streams, and rivers.

A River Flood Warning is out for the Little Kanawha River at Glenville in Gilmer County and Grantsville in Calhoun County.

Areas with poor drainage, like urban neighborhoods and streets, could see street flooding. In addition, farmland and crops could get washed away because of the heavy rains.

The Ritchie County Office of Emergency/Floodplain Management is requesting that all residents/landowners near a creek or stream evaluate your property to see if there are any items lying around that need to be thrown away or hauled to a landfill. Any items that are not permanently placed have the potential to float down the creek during times of heavy rainfall. This can cause creeks and streams to become dammed up or flood other homes, businesses or properties that may be upstream or downstream of your property. So, as a reminder we are asking all residents/landowners to evaluate the area you maintain and take appropriate action to remove any potential problem items you may have lying around on your property. This could include trash, tires, old vehicles, etc. Ritchie County Office of Emergency/Floodplain Management

It is also a good idea to check your property for items that may block rainwater drainage, according to the Ritchie County Office of Emergency and Floodplain Management

But how much rain are we going to see?

Through early Thursday morning, the majority of north-central West Virginia will likely see one-to-four inches of rain or more.

Some localized communities along and west of I-79 may see a total of greater than six inches of potential rainfall. That’s a half-foot of rain or more!





If you go outside Tuesday or Wednesday and see flooding – turn around and get to higher ground!

Just a foot of high water can wash a car off of the road. Please keep weather aware throughout the next few days with this potentially severe weather moving through north-central West Virginia.

