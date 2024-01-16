CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Yes… it was colder in West Virginia than part of Antarctica on Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) and the United States Antarctic Program (USAP).

The average temperature on Monday was 21.5 degrees at the West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston, the NWS said.

Using data from Charleston, Beckley, Elkins, Huntington, Parkersburg, Clarksburg, Wheeling, Morgantown, Fairmont and Martinsburg, the average was 20.4 degrees.

The USAP has three stations: The Palmer Station, McMurdo Station and the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station.

West Virginia was colder than two, while the Mountain State was warmer than the South Pole Station.

Palmer Station – 36 degrees above zero

36 degrees above zero McMurdo Station – 30 degrees above zero

30 degrees above zero South Pole Station – 23 degrees below zero

Overall, West Virginia was warmer than Antarctica, but only slightly, with an average high of 20.4 compared to 14.3 degrees. Although both places were frigid on Monday, keep in mind that Antarctica is in the southern hemisphere, which is currently in summer where it sees constant sunlight.

Nexstar’s KDVR contributed to this report.