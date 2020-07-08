July 7th severe storm recap

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A severe storm formed rapidly Tuesday evening over Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, and Preston counties dumping over three inches of rain in spots and causing numerous wind damage reports.

While the rain was a relief from the heat that has been persistent across the region, the amount of rain and strength of the winds became dangerous. In under an one hour, Maple Lake along the Harrison/Taylor county line received 3.27 inches of rain.

The heavy burst of rain, coupled with strong wind gusts, were enough to bring down several trees and even powerlines in the East View area near Clarksburg.

East View area of Clarksburg. CREDIT: Allen Clayton WBOY

High water was also an issue as several areas received over an inch of rain. 3.35 inches total fell in the Maple Lake region, which would be the 4th highest 24 hour total on record for Harrison county. 2.09 inches officially fell at north-central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport, which is a daily record rainfall for July 7th.

Mud Lick Run Road, Fairmont CREDIT: Brooke

Annmore, Harrison County CREDIT: Char Nutter

Just as fast as the storm fired up, it dissipated as by 11:00 pm the heavy rain had diminished. Throughout the remainder of this heat wave, showers and storms are possible through the afternoon and evening time period.

If you have any storm photos or videos email them to weather@wboy.com