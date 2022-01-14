Latest snow and ice accumulation forecast.

(WBOY image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire state of West Virginia from 10 AM Sunday morning to 10 AM Monday morning. What this means for us in north-central West Virginia is that heavy mixed precipitation is possible throughout the region. This will cause a multitude of hazards including slick and icy road conditions, downed trees, widespread power outages and more.

(WBOY image)

In terms of accumulation, the region is expected to see anywhere from 2 – 10+ inches by Monday afternoon. The heaviest snowfall is expected in the higher altitudes of Preston, Randolph, Tucker, Pocahontas, Grant and Hardy counties, with locally higher accumulation amounts in some locations.

(WBOY image)

The lowlands are expected to receive anywhere from 2-6 inches of snow along with 2-4 inches of freezing rain and ice. Please stay weather aware and only go out if it is absolutely necessary!

