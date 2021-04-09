Level 1 Severe Storm Risk Saturday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a few storms popped up Friday into the foothills and mountains of north-central West Virginia, more are on the way for Saturday.

The majority of the Mountain State is under a Level 1 Severe Storm risk for Saturday afternoon, but especially the evening. This means that a few of the thunderstorms moving across our area will likely turn strong or severe Saturday.

The latest information into the StormTracker 12 weather lab shows that showers and thunderstorms will start coming into the region around the late afternoon and dinner hour. This will produce areas of heavy rain and spotty lightning for north-central West Virginia.

The bulk of the thunderstorm activity will likely be persisting after sunset into the late evening hours on Saturday.

This will last through the midnight hour as showers and downpours weaken into Sunday morning and midday.

The biggest threats with this system are damaging wind gusts and a possible, but unlikely spin up tornado. Hail under one inch in diameter, or the size of a quarter, is also possible.

Areas of heavy rain are also in the cards.

Communities closer to the Ohio River and into the foothills and mountains may see anywhere from a half-inch to a full inch of rain, with locally higher amounts possible. Minor flooding in low-lying areas as well as street flooding in urban areas are also expected from this system.

