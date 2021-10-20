Level 1 Storm chance Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a dry week thus far, rain and thunderstorm activity are moving in Thursday afternoon and evening throughout north-central West Virginia.

Areas within Harrison, Taylor, Doddridge, Tyler, Wetzel, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Garrett counties are under a Level 1 severe thunderstorm risk for Thursday. Isolated intense storms are possible with 40-60 MPH wind gusts, small hail, and heavy rain.

Storms will move in as a cold front passes through north-central West Virginia Thursday afternoon.

The strongest wind gusts are expected to be to the north of Route 50 and into the higher elevations.

Isolated power outages and property damage are all possible with the damaging wind gusts moving through the Mountain State.

Localized flooding is also possible, but unlikely because of heavy downpours Thursday and showers lingering into Friday.

Rainfall estimates are expected to be anywhere from a trace to over a half-inch of rain.

