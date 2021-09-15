Level 2 Severe Storm Risk Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Showers and thunderstorms are moving in across north-central West Virginia Wednesday morning, and again, Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Harrison, Marion, and Monongalia as well as areas west of I-79 are seeing heavy rain and lightning this morning.

More strong thunderstorms are on the way for the afternoon and evening, with the greatest risk for Monongalia and Preston counties in West Virginia and Garrett County in Maryland.

Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and the threat of power outages across north-central West Virginia are the greatest areas of concern. Minor flooding, lightning and property damage are other risk factors associated with this system.

The second round of heavy rain and thunderstorms will be in our region between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. as the system moves out.

Make sure to stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, Amazon Alexa, and on wboy.com!