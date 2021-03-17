Level 2 severe storm threat Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a beautiful and warm St. Patrick’s Day, the weather will likely turn unlucky as we head into our Thursday.

Most of north-central West Virginia and the Mountain State are under a Level 2 Severe Storm Risk for Thursday afternoon and evening.

What does this mean? Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible after lunchtime on Thursday. The biggest threats include strong and damaging wind gusts and possible wind damage.

Quarter-inch hail (hail with a diameter of one inch or greater), as well as a few tornadoes, are possible. This all comes from one source of energy to our south.







A large low-pressure system bringing severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to Alabama and Mississippi Wednesday will move into the Ohio Valley and Appalachia Thursday with rain and showers for the morning.

Showers will start around midnight and rain will be heaviest for the first half of our day around or just before sunrise.

Showers from this first round of rain will fade into the lunch hour with relatively drier conditions for our midday period.

A few peeks of sunshine will produce energy for these storms to push into our region in the mid-to-late afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms and showers will stick with us through the evening hours producing rounds of heavy rain, along with damaging wind gusts and possible hail.

The system will weaken as we head overnight and colder air pushes in.

Once the rain finishes up, much of north-central West Virginia will see a decent amount of rain.

Much of the region will see up to an inch or more of rain Thursday; this could cause a few areas of flooding in low-lying areas as well as ponding and possible street flooding in urban areas. If you see high water on the roadways, remember – Turn around, don’t drown!

As we head overnight, the moisture and cold air will drop temperatures to around freezing and changeover the rain to some wintry precipitation.

This will produce a quick blast of wintry mix and snow Friday morning.

With the rain from Thursday and the colder air Friday morning, there are chances of ice and snow causing potentially difficult travel into the foothills and mountains. Up to an inch or two of quick snow will fall but may not accumulate due to warm roads; however, any snow that does stick to ground will likely melt by the afternoon across the lower elevations and by Saturday for the highest peaks.

Stay with 12News and the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest updates on Facebook, Twitter, the 12News and StormTracker 12 Apps on Android and Apple devices, as well as on wboy.com!