Long-range Memorial Day forecast looks warm and dry

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a taste of late winter earlier this week, summer looks to move into north-central West Virginia with a bang!

Temperatures look to warm up to where they should be for this time of year come Wednesday with a high around 70 degrees.

Highs from Thursday into the weekend look to be above the average high of 72-73 degrees with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

This warming trend looks to continue into Memorial Day weekend with summer-like conditions expected to stay put throughout the Mountain State.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, there is a 60-percent chance for above-average temperatures from May 20th through the 26th from the Ohio Valley down into much of the Deep South; this does include Memorial Day weekend.

This would likely give us temperatures in the 80s here in the Wild and Wonderful.

A few showers and thunderstorms usually pop-up during a pattern like this, but it looks like things will be mainly dry for the coming weeks.

We have a 33-percent chance for dry conditions through Memorial Day weekend for much of West Virginia with the Beckley area seeing the possibility for slightly drier conditions.

Make sure to stay weather aware and keep your eye on the sky through the end of the month!

Stay tuned to the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest updates.