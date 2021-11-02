Look at the snow from the mountains of West Virginia!

(WOWK) – We snooped around the internet to find some of the snow in the Mountain State. The ski resorts seem to be really excited about the season getting started!
Those ski lifts are dying to have some skiers riding on them!
Oh deer, it’s cold!
Liam…don’t touch the guns!
Yes, we saw it snow…on TV while we stayed warm!
Can we play golf while it snows?!
At least Mother Nature knows what day it snowed…
It was a snowy drive out in Preston County this morning. Video courtesy of Sarah Taylor in Alpine Lake