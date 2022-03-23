CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On March 21 around 5:45 p.m., a tornado touched down in Roundrock, Texas. Damage was widespread, roofs had been torn off of houses, trees uprooted, and large items like trampolines were thrown around everywhere.

Former Stormtracker 12 Chief Meteorologist Jason Parrish, resident of Roundrock, said, “It was a big disaster, a real mess.”

Parrish was in a closet under a set of steps in his home for shelter during the tornado. He said, “We had just gone under a tornado warning at the time, so we were sheltering in place when it hit just to our South.”

Citizens are tarping roofs, and cutting down trees to help with the aftermath of the tornado. Power crews are out trying to restore power after the storm downed many power lines and poles.

“Right now, I’m working as a disaster action team member with the Red Cross, and we are going to homes to see what kind of damage they have.”

Along with the Red Cross, city and county agencies are providing services to help families affected recover from the damages.

“When you know severe weather is happening, or could occur, be prepared. Like I said, have your plan ready to go so when a warning is issued in your area, you know what to do.”

A tornado warning is issued when a tornado has been spotted, or detected by the national weather service doppler radar. People should find safety on the lowest floor of the building in an interior room away from doors or windows. Parrish suggested taking soft items like blankets and pillows for protection from falling debris.