CLARKSBURG W. Va. – As we close out the month of March, we once more will see the potential of severe weather here in north central West Virginia.

What are the threats?

The Storm Prediction Center has put most of north central West Virginia at marginal risk for Thursday. This means that there is a chance of isolated severe thunderstorms. Wind gusts upwards of 40+ miles per hour are possible along with some small-sized hail. There is a chance of an isolated tornado, but overall, the probabilities are low. Rainfall for the most part will be no greater than a few tenths of an inch but locally, heavier amounts are possible in areas hit by thunderstorms.

When will storms happen?

Thursday morning will begin with some rain showers and possible thunderstorms around the time of morning commutes. There will be a break towards the middle of the morning then another round of showers and possible strong storms towards the later afternoon and evening hours.

In terms of development, points in the southeast such as Tygart Valley are looking to be more favorable for severe storm development. As the sun fades so will the chance of storms in the region.

Overnight, there will be some rain showers and a transition to some light showers of snow across the region. Any accumulation will be minor and at higher elevations. Any snow will melt throughout the day Friday.

