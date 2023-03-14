FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Marion County has declared a local state of emergency over its road conditions after a flash freeze hit north central West Virginia overnight.

Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management posted on Facebook Tuesday asking drivers to stay off the roads Tuesday morning until the West Virginia Division of Highways has time to treat the roads.

According to the Homeland Security & Emergency Management department, the Marion County 911 Center has received and processed approximately 40 road conditions incidents since 7 a.m. Interstate 79 northbound was closed near mile marker 139, the Pricketts Fort exit, for several hours on Tuesday because of the volume of crashes that happened in the area.

Those who must be on the roads are asked to give themselves enough time and use extreme caution.