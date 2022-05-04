CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It’s May 4th, widely known across the United States as “Star Wars Day.”

The date came to be from the original Star Wars trilogy when the characters say, “May the Force be with you.” The play on words has made this date a holiday for fans of The Mandalorian to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

But for scientists, we look to the real word from the George Lucas film – Force.

What is Force?

Force is defined as the strength or energy as an attribute of physical action or movement.

It is the equivalent of the acceleration of mass onto an object.

There are two main forces that we see on a daily basis in the Mountain State.

THE FORCE OF GRAVITY

Gravity is the main force that we see every single day.

It pulls us down closer to the surface; it speeds us up when we slide down a hillside and tries to prevent us from climbing up a rock wall.

The force of gravity is the force that attracts two bodies, things, or objects toward each other.

The greater in mass an object is, the stronger is its gravitational pull.

CORIOLIS FORCE

The other force that impacts us is called the Coriolis Force.

Have you ever been on a spinning ride at a Carnival or Amusement Park and get thrown into the inner portion of the spin cycle? That’s Coriolis Force!

Coriolis Force is the force that occurs when a mass rotates and experiences a force perpendicular to its direction and rotation.

Have you ever noticed the curved flight plans that airplanes take? This is the result of airplanes in flight fighting the Coriolis Force.

