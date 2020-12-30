Messy and slick New Year’s Eve morning

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The last day of 2020 will be a mess across the Mountain State.

A cold front to our west is swooping into the Ohio Valley bringing plenty of rain with freezing rain and snow behind it as cold air comes in overnight.

Temperatures will drop the 50s Wednesday evening into the 30s for New Year’s Eve morning. Precipitation will fade after lunch with a few lingering areas of snow, sleet, or rain into the mountains Thursday afternoon.

This will produce a mix of snow, sleet, and potential freezing rain for much of our area with warmer air for the southern half of West Virginia seeing mainly rain.

Most areas along and south of Route 33 will see up to a half-inch of rain with sleet and ice mixing in, especially in the higher elevations.

This is where we will see freezing rain and ice accumulation up to 0.1″ or more as the elevation changes flirt with freezing into the lower levels of the atmosphere.

Much of the Route 50 corridor and points north will see up to two inches of snow or more with locally higher amounts; this does include melting.

The mix of rain, sleet, ice, and snow will cause plenty of hazardous travel.

Wet and slick roads are possible both New Year’s Eve morning and into the afternoon for the higher elevations including the Route 219 and 33 corridors.

Ice accumulation also may produce power outages thanks to ice accumulating and weighing down the power lines as well as tree limbs. Make sure to have a flashlight and heating source at the ready in case of an outage with cold temperatures.

