Messy Friday into the weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The last three days were mild, sunny, and nice across north-central West Virginia. However, the next few days will be cloudy, dreary, and messy.

Friday will see showers to start the day from this area of low pressure inching into the Ohio Valley.

After lunch, the cold front will swoop in, and bring cold air that will change the precipitation from rain to sleet and snow.

Spots in the foothills and mountains may see up to two inches or more of snow, slush, and sleet Friday. Areas along the I-79 corridor will see anywhere from a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain, sleet, and freezing rain.

Roads will likely be wet and slick as travel may be hazardous into the higher elevations. Gusty winds up to 30 m.p.h. may also cause a few issues, such as downed tree limbs and isolated power outages.

Moisture from the Great Lakes will continue to push into north-central West Virginia with cold air bringing rounds of off-and-on snow shower activity Saturday and Sunday before fading Monday.

Through the weekend, much of north-central West Virginia will see up to two inches of snow. Higher snow amounts are possible as we head into the higher elevations; anywhere from four-to-eight inches are in the cards through Monday. Locally higher amounts are possible.

There is a chance for more unsettled weather as we head into the middle of next week.

