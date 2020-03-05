Messy Friday on the way

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Another shot of snow will be moving in throughout the Mountain State to wrap up the work week as Spring transitions into Winter.

A Winter Storm Warning is out for southeast Webster, southeast Randolph, and northwest Pocahontas counties from 4 a.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday. This is because of areas of heavy snow and wind gusts up to 40 MPH causing blowing snow, hazardous travel, and slick road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory is our for eastern Tucker and western Pendleton counties from early Friday morning through early Saturday morning due to areas of heavy snow and strong wind gusts causing hazardous travel.

This taste of Winter is all because of moisture moving in from a low-pressure system that is currently in the Midwestern United States.

The front associated with the low is maturing, which means that it is gaining moisture and allowing the colder air behind the front to push it faster and move into the Ohio Valley and West Virginia.

The system will move into our region by the morning, allowing areas in the mountains to see some rain showers and sleet.

As we head toward lunchtime, more rain will be prevalent in the lowlands as sleet and snow will be in store for the foothills and higher elevations.

As colder air moves in from the northwest, the wind will be gusting and allowing moisture from the Great Lakes to travel within the upper levels of the atmosphere.

This will give us snow and sleet by the late afternoon and evening.

Upslope snow showers will continue overnight into early Saturday morning for the foothills and higher elevations.

Snow and wind will be the major impacts for the eastern mountains and could cause hazardous travel throughout the region – especially along Route 219, Corridor H, Route 32, and Route 33. This will greatly impact the Friday afternoon and evening commute home from work and school.

High accumulations, compacted ice, and blowing snow will cause slick roadways, but great conditions for the slopes at Snowshoe Mountain, Canaan Valley, and Wisp Resort.

Accumulations in the high peaks may top a half-foot in areas. The greatest amounts will be in the higher elevations of Randolph, Webster, and Pocahontas counties with 8-12 inches possible of heavy and blowing snow thanks to gusty winds up to 40 MPH.

The rest of the mountain counties will likely see 2-6 inches of snow with the northwesterly-facing slopes seeing the highest accumulations. Most of the foothills will see 2-4 inches of wet snow and wintry mix with areas just east of I-79 will see 1-2 inches of snow and sleet mixed with rain. Most of the area along and west of I-79 will likely see up to one inch of snow, sleet, and rain.

Stay with the StormTracker 12 weather team on Facebook, Twitter, wboy.com as well as the StormTracker 12 and 12News mobile apps available in the Google Play and Apple App stores.