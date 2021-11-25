Messy Thanksgiving weekend possible

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Firstly, the StormTracker 12 weather team and 12News team wants to wish everyone a very happy Thanksgiving holiday!

Let’s start off with our travel conditions:

Rain showers Thursday will transition into wintry mix and snow Friday and cause some possible road delays and accidents. Make sure to take your time on the roads and go slow heading out for Turkey Day and Black Friday.

Breaking down the Thanksgiving into Black Friday forecast

Thanksgiving will turn showery across north-central West Virginia Thursday with rain becoming steadier after lunch into the afternoon and evening.

As the sun sets Thursday evening, colder air will filter in as showers transition into wintry mix for the mountains.

With more colder air moving in, it will lead to a potentially messy Black Friday morning.

Areas of snow and wintry mix will be worse in the mountains along Route 219, I-68, Route 7, Corridor H, and Route 33 Friday morning. Make sure to plan extra time for your Black Friday morning shopping spree heading to the stores!





Snow showers will still be with us into the lunch hour and early afternoon Friday. This will fade throughout the day on Friday.

How much precipitation will we see in north-central West Virginia Thanksgiving and Black Friday?

Much of the lowlands will see rain showers with a few snowflakes and ice pellets mixing overnight into Friday; most of the region will see up to a quarter-inch of rain or more Thursday and Friday.

Snow will accumulate for some areas after the rain. As you go up in elevation, the foothills and mountains will see anywhere from a trace of measurable snow to an inch of the white stuff. The highest peaks, above 3,000 feet in elevation could see an inch or two of snow, through Friday afternoon. A warm surface could prevent the snow from sticking so the accumulation totals include melting.

Black ice is possible late Friday into Saturday as wet roads from the rain and snow could potentially freeze over.

Pavement temperatures will be below freezing for most areas east of I-79 Friday evening. As we head into Saturday morning, black ice and slick spots will be present across much of the Ohio Valley with below-freezing pavement temperatures in the cards for much of the day.

But wait! There’s more…

A weak system will likely bring an area of rain and sleet along and south of Route 50 Saturday evening.

As air turns colder, snow is possible Sunday morning across north-central West Virginia as the fresh powder lingers throughout the day.

This will possibly cause some moderate impacts on the roadways and friendly skies Saturday night into Sunday.

The wintry mix and snow could bring headaches along I-79, I-68, Route 7, Corridor H, I-70, as well as Routes 33 and 50.

Get the latest StormTracker 12 forecast on wboy.com, Twitter, Facebook, and the StormTracker 12 weather App on your Android and Apple device!