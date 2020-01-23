Messy weather weekend will impact the Mountain State

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. – Buckle up, West Virginia! A roller coaster full of different weather is on the way for the last weekend of January.

An upper-level low pressure system has already begun to trickle into the northern half of the Mountain State. This has given us cloudy skies for the majority of our Thursday.

Closer to the surface, two more lows have been moving in from the south and west. This will pump in rain, sleet, and snow throughout the Ohio Valley over the course of the weekend.

Another cold front in Wisconsin and Michigan is stalling and will be slowly moving toward West Virginia over the next 36-48 hours. That is the KEY FACTOR for our snow chances this weekend.

We will first see the rain moving in Friday morning and that will be giving us the moisture that we need with warm air being pumped from the southwest.

Showers will be isolated for the morning on Friday and then will pick up steam later in the day – mainly in the late afternoon and evening.

Downpours and even some thunderstorms will likely push through north-central West Virginia and produce minor flooding and gusty winds as we wrap up our Friday.

As the first leg of this mess moves into the higher elevations, the rain will transition into wintry precipitation.

Sleet and ice are possible into the mountains of Tucker, Randolph, Preston, and Garrett counties late Friday night.

Isolated showers will stick around for our Saturday morning.

Colder air will trickle in as the day goes on. First for the mountains, then for the lowlands.

By the time the rain finishes, we’ll see over a half-inch of rain throughout the region with locally higher amounts into the mountains and closer to I-77 and the Ohio border.

Snow and ice will be mixing with rain to cause some hazardous travel conditions on Saturday night.

Snow showers will be the main story Sunday morning across the lowlands and mountains.

The snow will continue throughout the rest of the day and then linger into Monday as well.

Snow totals will see some minor accumulations along the I-79 corridor with higher snow amounts forecast for the mountains.

The snow will be wet and sloppy at first and then turn fluffier throughout the day Sunday into Monday – this will be especially true for the mountains.

So far, we have only seen one-third of the snow that was supposed to come down on average. This weekend may be another decent shot for winter to pay a short visit and increase those snow totals.