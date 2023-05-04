CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s official. After the West Virginia mountains got dumped with more than a foot of snow the past few days, Meteorologist Khalil McIver says that winter is officially over.

During his forecast Thursday morning on May 4, when asked if winter is done, Khalil said, “Yes. Definitively, yes.” Spring temperatures that are expected later in the week might come as a welcome change after a final blast of winter early in the week.

Areas like Snowshoe and Davis in West Virginia got more than a foot of snow from May 1 to 3. Viewers from Terra Alta and Bruceton Mills in Preston County also sent photos of snow.

Snow in Snowshoe on May 3, 2023 (Courtesy: Snowshoe Mountain) Courtesy Patty Rodeheaver in Terra Alta Courtesy of Jeremy Cutlip in Pocahontas County

Most of West Virginia only saw cold rain instead of snow, but even that is likely to be gone for the season. This weekend will fully embrace spring, with temperature expected to be in the 70s and 80 in the lowlands and the 60s and 70s in the mountains.

A full forecast for the first weekend in May can be watched in the player below.