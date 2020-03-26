Mild and snow-less winter makes history for Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. – Where was the snow? If you live in Elkins, that may have been a question you were asking yourself this winter season.

A snowy Elkins High School football field this winter. Photo: MiKayla Martin

The Northeast Regional Climate Center recently released the final numbers for temperatures, rainfall, and snowfall data for climate stations across the region. The Regional Climate Center (RCC) Program splits the United States into six regional climate centers that each collectively provide climate data services. West Virginia, along with the neighboring states of Maryland and Pennsylvania, is included in the Northeast division of these climate centers.

Elkins stood out among the rest of the climate stations across the region for having a mild and snow-less winter season (Dec. 1st-Feb. 29th). Of the 35 “major” climates sites across the Northeast, Elkins had the second largest temperature (+6.2°F) and largest snowfall (-34.4 in.) departure from average.

Courtesy: Northeast Regional Climate Center

This means with an average winter temperatures of 37.5°F, Elkins ranked as one of the warmest spots in the whole Northeast second only to Allentown, Pennsylvania (36.8°F,+6.6°F). The season was also the fifth warmest winter season on record for Elkins, the warmest since the 2016-2017 winter.

Courtesy: Northeast Regional Climate Center

Snowfall was also historically below average for Elkins. Snowfall totals only totaled 25.5 inches, well below the average winter snowfall total of just shy of 60 inches (59.9 in). The over 34 inch departure for Elkins is by far the largest snowfall departure from average in the Northeast, with Beckley being number two at only 25.5 inches.

Courtesy: Northeast Regional Climate Center

Though there was not much snow in Elkins, that does not mean there wasn’t any precipitation. Elkins received 14.3 inches of rain, which is over 149% above average, making it the 10th wettest winter season for the city of Elkins.

Snow on the campus of Elkins High School this past winter. Photo: MiKayla Martin

Even though we are now into both the meteorological and astronomical spring, that doesn’t mean areas like Elkins can’t receive any snow. According to data provided by the Northeast Regional Climate Center, April 8th is the average last date of measurable snowfall in Elkins with May 10th being the latest into Spring that the city as seen snow.

Horses playing in the snow in Randolph County. Photo: Heather Booth

Stick with the StormTracker 12 Weather Team to see if and when areas across North-Central West Virginia can see Spring snowflakes anytime soon.