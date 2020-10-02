Mild, dry September comes to an end

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – North-central West Virginia experienced a mild and dry month of September after months of well above-average temperatures.

Clarksburg experienced an average temperature of 65.2 degrees, just 0.5 degrees above average. Elkins and Morgantown, the other two climate locations in the region, both were just over a degree above average for the month.

The biggest story line for the month, however, was the lack of rain. The city of Clarksburg went most of the month without receiving any rainfall at all. In fact, only six days during the entire month saw a trace of rain or more.

All three climate locations were below average in terms of rainfall. Elkins did receive the most rainfall at 2.64 inches, which was still just shy of an inch below average for the month.

Much of the region was in the same boat over the last month, with below average rainfall amounts for many locations, especially along and east of I-79.

Despite having a dry month, Clarksburg is still above average for rainfall up to this point os the year. Elkins is still well above average as well, as the city has received over 46 inches of rain so far in 2020.

Temperatures will be starting cool for the month of October, as weekend temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 60s, with overnight lows pushing the low 40s and upper 30s for many areas.

