Latest statewide drought monitor. Moderate drought conditions have developed towards the northern half of the state. – WBOY Image.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — North central West Virginia has experienced some beautiful weather in the past couple of weeks, but as a consequence of these sunny conditions, it has gotten noticeably dry. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) showed that our dry conditions have been upgraded into a moderate drought. But what does that all mean and what constitutes a moderate drought?

Estimated rainfall deficit the past 30 days across West Virginia. – WBOY image

What is the U.S. Drought Monitor?

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a map put out every Thursday constructed by scientists and meteorologists from multiple government agencies. These include the National Drought Mitigation Center (NDMC) at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The map is put together by multiple points of data from scientists, but precipitation isn’t the only thing taken into consideration. Streamflow, water levels in reservoirs, temperatures, soil moisture and vegetation health are also factors. All of these things come together to put out a drought monitor map. Data is gathered from Tuesday to Tuesday and then published every Thursday.

Latest drought monitor map from the USDM – Courtesy USDM

Drought monitor map color key. – Courtesy NDMC

What is a moderate drought?

There are six categories that the U.S. Drought Monitor uses, four of which determine the severity of drought.

As stated before the latest map has shown our dry conditions progressing to a moderate drought. According to the National Weather Service, a moderate drought means the possibility of some damage to crops and pastures. As well as a risk of fire along with water reservoirs, streams and rivers running low.

While we have seen some much-needed rain the past couple of days, it takes more than that for drought conditions to improve. However, next week’s map may take into account the recent precipitation. The drought monitor also differentiates whether a drought will have short-term or long-term impacts. Short-term impacts affect agriculture while long-term impacts affect water levels.

Rain the past five days – WBOY Image

More information on the U.S. Drought Monitor can be found on the drought.gov website or the University of Nebraska- Lincoln’s drought monitor website.

Climate Prediction Center Precipitation outlook for late June – WBOY IMAGE

Looking ahead, we could have more chances of precipitation towards the tail end of June, but we will see if there will be enough rain to improve the dry conditions.

Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, and on wboy.com. Also, remember to subscribe to our daily weather email newsletter and our breaking news to stay up to date on severe weather alerts!