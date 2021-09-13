Moist and unsettled week ahead

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Enjoy drier conditions Monday while they last as more humidity and instability moves into the Mountain State over the next several days.

This is all because of two things – incoming moisture from Tropical Storm Nicholas is the first attributing factor to give us more humidity thanks to warm water from Gulf of Mexico.

Along with the tropical system, an impending stationary front is slowly pushing from west to east bringing more instability.

Dew points will be increasing into the upper 60s and lower 70s through the end of the week; this will make the air feel sticky, heavy, and juicy with more moisture.

This, in turn, will increase our rain chances over the next week.

The wettest days are expected to be Wednesday and Thursday, as of now.

Through Thursday evening, up to an inch of rainfall or more is possible is expected to come down across north-central West Virginia. Some spots along the Tygart, Cheat, and Blackwater River Valleys could see locally higher amounts.

Additional showers and storms are possible Friday through the weekend.

Make sure to stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, Amazon Alexa, and on wboy.com!