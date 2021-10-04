Moist Monday as rainy week is in our future

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Moisture is the name of the game as we start off the first full workweek of October with rain and fog.

This is all because north-central West Virginia and much of Appalachia and the Ohio Valley are stuck in between a warm front and cold front.

The area is known as the warm sector. The warm sector is where the most warmth and humidity pushes into; it usually moves in from the southwest thanks to the warm and tropical waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

The rain started Sunday afternoon, and as of Monday morning, up to a quarter-inch of rain has fallen.

Showers and fog will be off and on over the next several days with more than a half-inch of precipitation possible for much of north-central West Virginia through Thursday. Because of the rainfall, there is a minimal flood threat Monday through Wednesday with the showers and downpours.

Rain chances remain unsettled with intermittent showers and storms through the weekend.

Don’t worry, there will be plenty of sunshine and dry spots across the Mountain State especially as we head into the second half of the week.

But do you need the umbrella and jacket just in case to shield yourself from the rain? It is definitely a good idea.

