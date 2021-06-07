Moist week across north-central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a string of heat and sunshine throughout the Mountain State over the past few days, the addition of humidity sparked showers and thunderstorms Monday. This will likely continue throughout the week.

The humidity has two different sources.

The first is to our east, off the eastern shoreline of the United States. The “Bermuda High” as it is known provides heat and humidity from the warm waters of the Atlantic coastline. It also causes plentiful sunshine thanks to high pressure causing sinking and drier air.

The second is to our south, from the warm and tropical waters of the Gulf of Mexico. As the Bermuda High is our dominant weather system, hot and humid moisture from the Gulf moves in from the southwest up the Appalachian mountains into West Virginia.

High pressure will give us the sunshine and heat, but the energy caused by those two factors will bring showers and storms to the area. This will make it quite sticky over the next several days.

Dewpoints will be in the 60s and 70s over the next several days into the middle of the week. The higher the dewpoint, the more moisture in the air.

These high dewpoints will make the air and its surround comfort level quite soupy, juicy, and uncomfortable.

Unfortunately, this trend will continue as high dewpoints are expected through the weekend.

With dewpoints this high, temperatures in the 80s could feel like the 90s thanks to the high humidity. During this warm weather, make sure to take care of yourself and your furry friends.

Keeping cool and hydrated is very important as well as staying out of the Sun, if possible. Wear light-colored and light-fitting clothing is also important to keep your body temperature cool. A few other suggestions include wearing extra hairspray to keep frizzy hair in place as well as applying extra deodorant, if necessary.

