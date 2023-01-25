CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mon Power warned customers that the winter storm rolling through its eastern service area on Wednesday could cause power outages or other electrical hazards.

Upshur County Schools reported late Wednesday morning that French Creek and Rock Cave Elementary Schools were experiencing partial power outages, which Mon Power was addressing.

In a video on its official Facebook page, the power company said heavy and wet snow can “bring down power lines at any time.”

If power lines are brought down, the company’s crews must first make sure any hazards are addressed before they can begin working to restore power, which Mon Power said can be time-consuming.

Customers who do lose power during the storm can report their outage online, by phone at 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) or by texting OUT to 544487 (LIGHTS). Mon Power’s website advises customers to report their outages even if a neighbor has reported theirs.

Additionally, Mon Power says to call 911 immediately if you see a downed power line and to stay at least 30 feet away from any downed or low-hanging power line and any other object that could be energized.

Mon Power offers a feature for customers to sign up for outage notifications here, as well as an outage map to track the restoration process.

