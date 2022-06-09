CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Mon Power has been working to restore power that was lost during a storm that started on the evening of June 8.

There were 7,000 customers without power at 3 a.m. on June 9. By noon, Mon Power had restored half of the outages. As of 6 p.m., about 1,600 customers were still without power.

Mon Power Spokesman Will Boye said the storm caused downed trees and wires, broken poles and damaged equipment. Mon Power crews were out working on repairs from the storm since 9 p.m., June 8.

All hazards are the first priority for clean-up and restoration after storms. Next, crucial facilities like hospitals are restored. Finally, areas with the greatest number of outages are fixed first, to restore power to the largest number of people first, and then areas with fewer outages are repaired until all power is restored.

“You know, not everyone can do this work. It’s challenging, it’s dangerous, it’s exhausting, and, you know, but our crews are out there working around the clock to bring power back to our customers. They’re doing a great job, you know. We’ve restored half of our effect customers at this point, and we’re working to get everyone back by 11 this evening,” Boye said.

The estimated time for restoration for all Mon Power customers in the state is 11 p.m. on June 9. Customers without power at that time should report the outage. All outages reported to Mon Power can be found here.