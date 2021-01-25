Monday night mess into Tuesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It has been a dreary and messy Monday across north-central West Virginia with rain and fog throughout the region.

Visibility has been down to a quarter-mile or less in spots across the lowlands with up to a half-inch of rain as of 5 p.m. to the south and west.

This is all because of the first system of three over the next week.

A warm front is moving into the Mountain State bringing plenty of warmth and moisture as the system moves northeast overnight.

This will bring plenty of rain across the region with some spots seeing up to an inch or two, especially south of Route 50. With a little bit of snowpack in the lower elevations of southern Upshur, southern Lewis, Braxton, Randolph and Webster counties – this could cause some areas of flooding throughout the hills and valleys.

A quarter-inch or more of freezing rain and ice accumulation is also possible in the high peaks of Tucker, Preston, Randolph, Pocahontas, Pendleton, and Garrett counties.

These areas are under either a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory overnight into Tuesday.

Our mountain counties can see slick roads and hazardous travel, especially along Route 33, Corridor H, Route 20, and Route 219/Seneca Trail.

Make sure to go slow, especially along bridges and overpasses, leave plenty of room between vehicles, and have your headlights on in this wacky wintry weather.

Make sure to stick to the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest forecast on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 apps on Android and Apple devices, and wboy.com!