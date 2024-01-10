ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United States Forest Service (USFS) is recommending that people take caution and avoid remote areas of the Monongahela National Forest like Spruce Knob and the Highland Scenic Highway amid winter weather Wednesday.

The USFS made its recommendation on its official Facebook page while sharing an update from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Charleston. The NWS is predicting that unsettled weather will continue on Wednesday, including gusty winds and a rain/snow mix with accumulations in the mountains.

Parts of West Virginia are still under flood warnings and West Virginia’s northeastern mountains still have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. Click here to see weather alerts from the NWS in effect near you.

The USFS advised that there could be icy roads, gusty winds, flooded rivers and potentially downed trees almost anywhere in the Monongahela National Forest on Wednesday and is advising anyone going through the area to check the local forecast, pack extra clothes and blankets and take food and water. More tips for safe winter travel can be found on its website.